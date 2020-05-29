Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

G-Unit’s Tony Yayo Applauds NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Saying He’s With Minnesota Protestors

SOHH Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
G-Unit’s Tony Yayo Applauds NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Saying He’s With Minnesota ProtestorsNew York rapper Tony Yayo is riding for Andrew Cuomo. The hip-hop heavyweight has stepped up to salute the Big Apple’s governor for showing support to Minnesota protestors over the death of black man George Floyd. Tony x Andrew On Friday, the “Talk of New York” gave Andrew a major salute. Yayo shared footage of […]

The post G-Unit’s Tony Yayo Applauds NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Saying He’s With Minnesota Protestors appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Cuomo reopens New York Stock Exchange

Cuomo reopens New York Stock Exchange 00:38

 NY Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as it reopens after two months.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses George Floyd Protests [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses George Floyd Protests

Gov. Andrew Cuomo used his daily coronavirus briefing to discuss the George Floyd protests.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 33:42Published
NY Gov. Cuomo connects COVID-19, Floyd death to inequality [Video]

NY Gov. Cuomo connects COVID-19, Floyd death to inequality

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday told reporters "many more people of color died from the COVID virus than white people" and connected it to inequality in America, including the death of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:00Published

Tweets about this