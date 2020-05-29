G-Unit’s Tony Yayo Applauds NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Saying He’s With Minnesota Protestors Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

New York rapper Tony Yayo is riding for Andrew Cuomo. The hip-hop heavyweight has stepped up to salute the Big Apple’s governor for showing support to Minnesota protestors over the death of black man George Floyd. Tony x Andrew On Friday, the “Talk of New York” gave Andrew a major salute. Yayo shared footage of […]



