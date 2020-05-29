Andy Cohen's Dog Wacha Has Been Rehomed for His Son Ben's Safety
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Andy Cohen has announced that he had to make the difficult decision to rehome his beloved dog Wacha due to “occasional random signs of aggression.” The 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live host and Bravo exec became a father to son Benjamin last year and he said the decision to find Wacha a new family was [...]
