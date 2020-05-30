Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matthew Rhys Investigates A Child Kidnapping in First Trailer for HBO's 'Perry Mason' - Watch!

Just Jared Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Matthew Rhys is stunned silent after seeing the body of a child in the first full trailer for HBO’s Perry Mason origin series. The upcoming series is based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, and is an origin story for the famous defense attorney, set in 1931 Los Angeles amidst the Great Depression. Perry [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Perry Mason - HBO

Perry Mason - HBO 02:37

 Perry Mason- Official Trailer - HBO - Plot synopsis: Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Perry Mason on HBO - Official Trailer [Video]

Perry Mason on HBO - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO drama miniseries Perry Mason, based on Erle Stanley Gardner's detective stories. It stars Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Chris Chalk, Shea..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:27Published
Katy Perry Gives First TV Performance of 'Daisies' on 'American Idol' | Billboard News [Video]

Katy Perry Gives First TV Performance of 'Daisies' on 'American Idol' | Billboard News

Katy Perry Gives First TV Performance of 'Daisies' on 'American Idol' | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this

mlzv22

trueromance RT @JustJared: The first full trailer for HBO's #PerryMason is here and centers on a child kidnapping Watch the trailer now: https://t.co… 19 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The first full trailer for HBO's #PerryMason is here and centers on a child kidnapping Watch the trailer now: https://t.co/d0kRyFMHJ6 50 minutes ago