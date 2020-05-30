Matthew Rhys Investigates A Child Kidnapping in First Trailer for HBO's 'Perry Mason' - Watch!
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Matthew Rhys is stunned silent after seeing the body of a child in the first full trailer for HBO’s Perry Mason origin series. The upcoming series is based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, and is an origin story for the famous defense attorney, set in 1931 Los Angeles amidst the Great Depression. Perry [...]
Perry Mason- Official Trailer - HBO - Plot synopsis: Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels.
Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his...