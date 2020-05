You Might Like

Tweets about this Himanshu Hindu RT @Being_Habibi: Good news friends. The hindu phobic Zaira Wasim Deletes Twitter, Instagram Accounts After Backlash Over Post on Locust At… 59 seconds ago BollyHungama #ZairaWasim deletes Instagram and twitter handle after receiving hate for her tweet on the locust attacks https://t.co/J3ZxLMdQ4T 5 minutes ago [email protected] Zaira Wasim deletes Twitter and Instagram accounts after posting religious verse on locust attack - bollywood - Hin… https://t.co/BdqGHQDy1W 11 minutes ago Wg Cdr Sherokh Rashid Hazarika (Retd) RT @CNNnews18: Zaira Wasim was targeted by trolls for her recent tweet that led her to delete her social media accounts on Twitter and Inst… 52 minutes ago Badsha Zaira Wasim deletes Twitter, Instagram accounts https://t.co/HBraaWyPeZ "So We sent upon them the flood and locust… https://t.co/7INcZYvIpb 1 hour ago waseem RT @JantaKaReporter: Dangal star Zaira Wasim deletes Twitter, Instagram accounts after facing backlash on tweet on locust attack in parts o… 2 hours ago Deepak Pal RT @ZoomTV: On Thursday, taking to Twitter, #ZairaWasim talked about the locust attack https://t.co/ktg8oc6w6s 2 hours ago @zoomtv On Thursday, taking to Twitter, #ZairaWasim talked about the locust attack https://t.co/ktg8oc6w6s 2 hours ago