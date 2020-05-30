Global  

One News Page

‘Sh*t!’ CNN Correspondent Covers Tense Scene at CNN Center Between Police and Protesters

Mediaite Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
We reported earlier on CNN's *Nick Valencia* describing how violent things have been getting in Atlanta tonight. Protesters gathered around the CNN Center in Atlanta, and Valencia returned to air with a harrowing report from inside the building itself on a tense scene between protesters and the police.
0
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US

George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US 01:48

 George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US Several U.S. cities endured a night of unrest in response to the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday. Protests occurred in NYC, Denver, Columbus, Memphis, Phoenix and Louisville. Protests in Minneapolis led to the...

