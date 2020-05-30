Here's How Patrick Dempsey's Wife Jillian Quickly & Easily Colors His Hair in Quarantine!

Global  

Patrick Dempsey has been getting his hair touched up by his hairstylist wife Jillian Dempsey during quarantine and she’s revealing what she uses on his hair! Jillian has launched a “Shelter-in-Place” series on her FYFE Beauty app to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how her family is staying well groomed during quarantine. In one [...]
