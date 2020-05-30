Priyanka Chopra is feeling 'adventurous'

Priyanka Chopra EMOTIONAL Poem For Madhu Chopra With Akshay, Janhvi, Shilpa Mother's Day 2020



Mother's Day 2020: Watch Priyanka Chopra beautiful poem recitation for her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sushmita Sen wishing their mom a very happy Mother's day.

Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 02:10 Published on May 11, 2020