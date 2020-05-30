Katy Perry: I will stay at home even after quarantine ends
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Pop star Katy Perry says the lockdown has helped her bond with her family at a deeper level.
"This time has brought in some balance. Probably necessary balance. It is in a way good for me, to have brought to this kind of mindset because even after quarantine is done, and probably when everyone goes out and celebrates, I will...
Katy Perry is 'learning to be a mum fast' in lockdown She is currently quarantining with her nieces and Orlando's son Flynn and has said being around all the kids is preparing her for motherhood. Katy..
