'Rimjhim Gire Saawan' lyricist Yogesh Gaur passes away at 77 Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, 77, who penned the famous Kahin door jab din dhal jaaye and Zindagi kaisi hai paheli from the 1971 film Anand, passed away on Friday. Known by his first name in film circles, Yogesh was a prominent lyricist in '70s Hindi cinema and gave some of his best songs in the middle-of-the-road films of... 👓 View full article

