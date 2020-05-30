Kylie Jenner's Lawyer Responds to Forbes Revoking Star's Billionaire Status

Global  

AceShowbiz Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
In a statement, the star's attorney Michael Kump defends his client, claiming that the publication's article, in which it accuses Kylie of forging tax returns, 'is filled with outright lies.'
