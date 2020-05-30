Kylie Jenner's Lawyer Responds to Forbes Revoking Star's Billionaire Status
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () In a statement, the star's attorney Michael Kump defends his client, claiming that the publication's article, in which it accuses Kylie of forging tax returns, 'is filled with outright lies.'
Page Six is reporting that Kylie Jenner has been stripped of her title of youngest self-made billionaire. A new report from Forbes accuses Kylie of lying about her wealth and forging tax returns in order to inflate her net worth. Last year, the business magazine named Jenner the youngest-ever...