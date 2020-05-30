Global  

Drake’s Dad + 50 Cent Disgusted After Black Latino CNN Reporter Arrested Live On Air + Not His White Co-Worker: “This Actually Broke My Heart”

SOHH Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Drake’s Dad + 50 Cent Disgusted After Black Latino CNN Reporter Arrested Live On Air + Not His White Co-Worker: “This Actually Broke My Heart”OVO Sound boss Drake‘s dad is spending ample time on social media keeping up with what’s trending. The hip-hop star’s day one Dennis Graham has come forward to share his disgust over a black/Hispanic CNN reporter landing in handcuffs during a broadcast while his white co-workers watched. Dennis x Omar Drizzy’s pops went to Instagram […]

The post Drake's Dad + 50 Cent Disgusted After Black Latino CNN Reporter Arrested Live On Air + Not His White Co-Worker: "This Actually Broke My Heart" appeared first on .
Video credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez arrested on air

CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez arrested on air 01:45

 CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez arrested on air

CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protest, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News [Video]

CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protest, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News

A CNN reporter is arrested live on air covering the ongoing protests in Minneapolis, Twitter slaps a notice on President Trump's tweet about the protests and Taylor Swift is among those blasting..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:16Published
