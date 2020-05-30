Drake’s Dad + 50 Cent Disgusted After Black Latino CNN Reporter Arrested Live On Air + Not His White Co-Worker: “This Actually Broke My Heart”

Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

OVO Sound boss Drake‘s dad is spending ample time on social media keeping up with what’s trending. The hip-hop star’s day one Dennis Graham has come forward to share his disgust over a black/Hispanic CNN reporter landing in handcuffs during a broadcast while his white co-workers watched. Dennis x Omar Drizzy’s pops went to Instagram […]



