Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This click of Ranbir, Rishi, Neetu is a gem

IndiaTimes Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Last month on this very date the world lost a gem; an actor who left a legacy to cherish; an actor who touched hearts with his every role - Rishi Kapoor. Though it’s been a month since his demise, fans are still grieving, and every day an old picture of Rishi Kapoor with his beloved son Ranbir Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor surfaces on social media. The latest one that is giving a dose of nostalgia features Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor sitting around for a meal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Ranbir, Riddhima pay homage; Alia, Karisma attend [Video]

Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Ranbir, Riddhima pay homage; Alia, Karisma attend

A prayer meet for late Rishi Kapoor was held at the Kapoor family residence in Mumbai. His children, Ranbir and Riddhima, were seen paying tribute to him. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photograph with..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:21Published
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares throwback picture with brother Ranbir and mother Neetu [Video]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares throwback picture with brother Ranbir and mother Neetu

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Monday shared a selfie with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their mom Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia This click of Ranbir, Rishi, Neetu is a gem https://t.co/ERVhPnLPxe 12 minutes ago