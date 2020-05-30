Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Accuses Donald Trump Of "Stoking The Fires Of White Supremacy"

Clash Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
In a powerful new message...

*Taylor Swift* has accused Donald Trump of "stoking the fires of white supremacy" in a powerful new message.

The country-pop singer reacted after the President tweeted a message in which he inferred that rioters in America could face deadly violence from authorities.

The message was even censored by Twitter, and caused widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.

Also writing on Twitter, Taylor Swift accused the Republican of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" throughout his Presidency.

She added: "We will vote you out in November."

The full message is below.



After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Says President Trump Is ‘Stoking The Fires Of White Supremacy’ With Shooting Looters Tweet

Taylor Swift Says President Trump Is ‘Stoking The Fires Of White Supremacy’ With Shooting Looters Tweet 00:56

 Reading native and singer Taylor Swift is blasting President Donald Trump for a tweet where he threatened to shut down looters in Minnesota with “shooting.” Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protest, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News [Video]

CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protest, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News

A CNN reporter is arrested live on air covering the ongoing protests in Minneapolis, Twitter slaps a notice on President Trump's tweet about the protests and Taylor Swift is among those blasting..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:16Published
Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR News [Video]

Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR News

Taylor Swift on Friday blasted President Donald Trump for a tweet he posted hours prior that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift accuses Donald Trump of ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy’

Taylor Swift has accused US President Donald Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism”.
Belfast Telegraph

Taylor Swift launches attack on Donald Trump for ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy’, vows: ‘We will vote you out’

Taylor Swift has rallied her 86.1 million followers to take a stand against Donald Trump “stoking the fires of white supremacy” and vote him out of office in...
PinkNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ratioed_b0t

ratioed bot RT @BreitbartNews: Democrat Party activist Taylor Swift erupted on President Donald Trump in a wild Twitter rant, accusing him of "stoking… 4 minutes ago

Mkarmaaan

Waseem Malik RT @TheQuint: Singer @TaylorSwift accuses @realDonaldTrump of stoking fires of white supremacy and racism during his entire presidency. htt… 1 hour ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Taylor Swift has accused US President Donald Trump of "stoking the fires of white supremacy" in a powerfully worded… https://t.co/sEQ0WJXUiy 1 hour ago

TheQuint

The Quint Singer @TaylorSwift accuses @realDonaldTrump of stoking fires of white supremacy and racism during his entire presi… https://t.co/uGMkTmH0R7 2 hours ago

luis_j26

luis jimenez RT @TMZ: Swift accuses Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” his entire presidency (via @toofab) https://t.co/LjFiZywr… 3 hours ago

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Taylor Swift Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Stoking The Fires Of White Supremacy And Racism’ https://t.co/hPmRe5DydQ 3 hours ago

Debbiesplace65

Deb RT @HuffPostUK: Taylor Swift accuses Donald Trump of ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism’ over his response to the death of Ge… 3 hours ago