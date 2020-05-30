Taylor Swift accuses Donald Trump of ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy’

Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





*Taylor Swift* has accused Donald Trump of "stoking the fires of white supremacy" in a powerful new message.



The country-pop singer reacted after the President tweeted a message in which he inferred that rioters in America could face deadly violence from authorities.



The message was even censored by Twitter, and caused widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.



Also writing on Twitter, Taylor Swift accused the Republican of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" throughout his Presidency.



She added: "We will vote you out in November."



The full message is below.







After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts



— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

In a powerful new message...*Taylor Swift* has accused Donald Trump of "stoking the fires of white supremacy" in a powerful new message.The country-pop singer reacted after the President tweeted a message in which he inferred that rioters in America could face deadly violence from authorities.The message was even censored by Twitter, and caused widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.Also writing on Twitter, Taylor Swift accused the Republican of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" throughout his Presidency.She added: "We will vote you out in November."The full message is below.After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts ’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

