Hugh Hundo The more I see these viral videos of racist white people confronting and attacking people that look like me, the sa… https://t.co/lFUMWrqHJC 2 minutes ago
millie ✨ Ferguson was the summer before my freshman year of high school. Teachers made slick remarks about BLM protestors an… https://t.co/BR5iVdDY7j 6 minutes ago
Caleb Howe RT @Mediaite: These Are the Viral Videos That Made 'Hitler Youth' and 'Deescalate on His Dick' Trend on Twitter https://t.co/lg9cKChGQ3 27 minutes ago
Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿VOTE These Are the Viral Videos That Made ‘Hitler Youth’ and ‘Deescalate on His Dick’ Trend on Twitter https://t.co/vF3Hv9UYzk #SmartNews 31 minutes ago
Angela I’d also like to point out that it is black people who make these videos go viral not the MSM 38 minutes ago
Mediaite These Are the Viral Videos That Made 'Hitler Youth' and 'Deescalate on His Dick' Trend on Twitter https://t.co/lg9cKChGQ3 1 hour ago
Mez Desi has always been corny but everyone wants to sweat these dudes that only care about making viral videos. 2 hours ago
Stephen Reinsmith @msjacob255 @TheFalcoholic @NewMoneyMeech I also see there are countless people online looking to delegitimize what… https://t.co/OTsH4lUMR0 4 hours ago