Jimmy Kimmel Gives an Emotional Monologue on George Floyd & Riots in Minneapolis
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Jimmy Kimmel ended his week of shows on Jimmy Kimmel Live by delivering an emotional monologue on the death of George Floyd and the riots happening in Minneapolis. The talk show host opened the monologue by discussing the facts of the story and then talked about the unrest happening in the country. “Unfortunately, this is [...]
Minneapolis police and national guard troops have moved in to clear the scene of massive protests where demonstrators burned a police station overnight. The mayor ordered police to evacuate the third precinct before protesters broke in and set it on fire. The escalating violence was sparked by...