ユギ RT @themetalvoice: Kiss' Session Guitarist Bob Kulick Dies at the Age 70 @themetalvoice
https://t.co/D0dtTs82sf https://t.co/OEXKtNUHLZ 14 minutes ago
Santiago Alcanda RT @THR: Kiss guitarist Bob Kulick, who toured and worked in the studio with the band, has died at the age of 70 https://t.co/k02fvYcgdZ 20 minutes ago
Dustin Kiss Guitarist Bob Kulick Dies at 70 | Billboard. @DSCDP https://t.co/1nAeoPYXts 25 minutes ago
Dennis RT @GuitarWorld: Kiss, Meat Loaf and W.A.S.P. guitarist Bob Kulick dies aged 70 https://t.co/xsgb3ISxgo 39 minutes ago
The Hollywood Reporter Kiss guitarist Bob Kulick, who toured and worked in the studio with the band, has died at the age of 70 https://t.co/k02fvYcgdZ 43 minutes ago
Groovy Tracks Bob Kulick Dead: Kiss Guitarist Dies at 70, https://t.co/tqf7HtYYa5 48 minutes ago