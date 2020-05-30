Global  

Colin Kaepernick Comes To The Rescue For Arrested Protestors

SOHH Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Colin Kaepernick Comes To The Rescue For Arrested ProtestorsNFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick will never stop fighting for justice. In light of the protests going on in Minneapolis following the murder of innocent black man George Floyd, Kap has stepped forward and created a new fund to help out. Kap x BLM Kaepernick has started a legal defense initiative

 Colin Kaepernick entered the national spotlight in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem and raised his fist to protest racial inequality. Now, as people around the nation protest the death of George Floyd, Kaepernick is stepping in to help by establishing a fund to pay the legal fees for...

