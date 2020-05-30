Colin Kaepernick Comes To The Rescue For Arrested Protestors

Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick will never stop fighting for justice. In light of the protests going on in Minneapolis following the murder of innocent black man George Floyd, Kap has stepped forward and created a new fund to help out. Kap x BLM Kaepernick has started a legal defense initiative […]



