Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian Is Done Staying Silent, Says She's 'Infuriated' by Horrific Murders of Innocent Black People

Just Jared Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is speaking out following the murder of George Floyd and she says she’s doing staying silent on the matter. The 39-year-old reality star said that she has been trying to “find the right words to express my condolences and outrage” after each horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, but [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans Say They Are Gaining the 'Quarantine 15' [Video]

Americans Say They Are Gaining the 'Quarantine 15'

Americans Say They Are Gaining the 'Quarantine 15' Isolation is causing many to put on weight. Reality star Kim Kardashian even admitted that she's gained a "few pounds" while staying inside. Kim..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:47Published
Kim Kardashian: How She Reapplies Sunscreen With Makeup On [Video]

Kim Kardashian: How She Reapplies Sunscreen With Makeup On

Anyone who wears face makeup on a daily basis understands the struggle when it comes to reapplying sunscreen, and Kim Kardashian is no exception. Turns out, the KKW Beauty founder has been looking for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

AshGunaid

Ash Gunaid RT @JustJared: Kim Kardashian is done staying silent and in a new series of tweets, she said she's "infuriated" by the horrific murders of… 46 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Kim Kardashian is done staying silent and in a new series of tweets, she said she's "infuriated" by the horrific mu… https://t.co/hWIMlYR8ok 48 minutes ago