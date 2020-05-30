Kim Kardashian Is Done Staying Silent, Says She's 'Infuriated' by Horrific Murders of Innocent Black People

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans Say They Are Gaining the 'Quarantine 15'



Americans Say They Are Gaining the 'Quarantine 15' Isolation is causing many to put on weight. Reality star Kim Kardashian even admitted that she's gained a "few pounds" while staying inside. Kim.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:47 Published 4 days ago Kim Kardashian: How She Reapplies Sunscreen With Makeup On



Anyone who wears face makeup on a daily basis understands the struggle when it comes to reapplying sunscreen, and Kim Kardashian is no exception. Turns out, the KKW Beauty founder has been looking for.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this Ash Gunaid RT @JustJared: Kim Kardashian is done staying silent and in a new series of tweets, she said she's "infuriated" by the horrific murders of… 46 minutes ago JustJared.com Kim Kardashian is done staying silent and in a new series of tweets, she said she's "infuriated" by the horrific mu… https://t.co/hWIMlYR8ok 48 minutes ago