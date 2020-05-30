Kim Kardashian Is Done Staying Silent, Says She's 'Infuriated' by Horrific Murders of Innocent Black People
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Kim Kardashian is speaking out following the murder of George Floyd and she says she’s doing staying silent on the matter. The 39-year-old reality star said that she has been trying to “find the right words to express my condolences and outrage” after each horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, but [...]
Anyone who wears face makeup on a daily basis understands the struggle when it comes to reapplying sunscreen, and Kim Kardashian is no exception. Turns out, the KKW Beauty founder has been looking for..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Tweets about this
Ash Gunaid RT @JustJared: Kim Kardashian is done staying silent and in a new series of tweets, she said she's "infuriated" by the horrific murders of… 46 minutes ago
JustJared.com Kim Kardashian is done staying silent and in a new series of tweets, she said she's "infuriated" by the horrific mu… https://t.co/hWIMlYR8ok 48 minutes ago