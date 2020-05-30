Global  

Astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley Say Goodbye to Families from a Distance Ahead of SpaceX Launch

Just Jared Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are all suited up while saying goodbye to their families ahead of the NASA & SpaceX rocket launch on Saturday (May 30) at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The two astronauts are going to space in the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft. This [...]
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: SpaceX Set To Become First Private Company To Launch Astronauts Into Space

SpaceX Set To Become First Private Company To Launch Astronauts Into Space 02:48

 Elon Musk's Hawthorne-based SpaceX will seek to make history Wednesday afternoon and become the first private company to launch a crewed mission into space.

