Astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley Say Goodbye to Families from a Distance Ahead of SpaceX Launch
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are all suited up while saying goodbye to their families ahead of the NASA & SpaceX rocket launch on Saturday (May 30) at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The two astronauts are going to space in the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft. This [...]
A prototype of SpaceX's upcoming heavy-lift rocket, Starship, exploded on Friday (May 29) during ground tests in south Texas as Elon Musk's space company pursued an aggressive development schedule to..
Nine years ago, a manned spaceflight blasted off from American soil for the last time. But this week, astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will launch a new... CBS News Also reported by •The Next Web •Tamworth Herald
SpaceX and NASA are edging closer to the second launch attempt for the historic Demo-2 mission that will send astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com
