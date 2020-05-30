Doja Cat Gives Lil Wayne’s Surprise The Funeral Deluxe Version An Unexpected Kick

Global  

SOHH Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Doja Cat Gives Lil Wayne’s Surprise The Funeral Deluxe Version An Unexpected KickWest Coast rapper Doja Cat is helping Lil Wayne celebrate his surprise new The Funeral deluxe with memorable tunes. The rap star appears on Weezy F. Baby’s new project with fellow music heavyweights including Lil Uzi Vert and Tory Lanez. Doja x Weezy Wayne’s must-hear release comes months after he put out the original Funeral […]

