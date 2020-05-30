Global  

Allegations Against Family Members in Brittany Murphy's Death Revealed in New Documentary

AceShowbiz Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Discovery channel is trying to crack the mystery behind the 2009 death of the 'Clueless' actress in a new documentary called '*Brittany Murphy*: An ID Mystery'.
News video: Brittany Murphy's Death Explored In New Documentary

Brittany Murphy's Death Explored In New Documentary 03:00

 Although Brittany Murphy's death was deemed "accidental", a new "ID Mystery" documentary explores the questions surrounding her passing, focusing on her husband Simon Monjack, who many believe played a role.

Brittany Murphy Documentary Reignites Suspicions In The Stars Death [Video]

Brittany Murphy Documentary Reignites Suspicions In The Stars Death

Brittany Murphy's sudden and tragic death has long been cause for speculation by her fans. The beloved actress known for her roles in "Clueless" and "8 Mile" died in 2009 at the age of 32. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
URSULA VON RYDINGSVARD INTO HER OWN Documentary movie [Video]

URSULA VON RYDINGSVARD INTO HER OWN Documentary movie

URSULA VON RYDINGSVARD INTO HER OWN Documentary movie trailer HD - Synopsis: URSULA VON RYDINGSVARD: INTO HER OWN is an artistic biography of one of the few women in the world working in monumental..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:00Published

