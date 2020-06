Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary with Cake Made by Daughter Kaia! Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are celebrating 22 years of wedded bliss! The 54-year-old model and 58-year-old businessman celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Friday (May 29). “Happy anniversary @randegerber! 22 years ago we went to the Bahamas with a group of family and friends to celebrate saying ‘I do!’” Cindy wrote along with a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Family Throws 70th Anniversary Party At Parents' Window



Frank and Elly Broyan of Newtown, PA couldn't have the 70th wedding anniversary party their family wanted for them because of social distancing, so their family decided to come to their nursing home.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:18 Published 2 weeks ago Daughter organizes Car Parade for Parents 60th Wedding Anniversary



A couple in East Herkimer got a surprise car parade Thursday afternoon for their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Credit: WKTV Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this