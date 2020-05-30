Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J. Cole Joins George Floyd Protestors In Fayetteville, NC

HipHopDX Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Cole returns to the frontlines of Fayetteville in the name of George Floyd.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protestors Block I-95 During George Floyd Rally In Wilmington [Video]

Protestors Block I-95 During George Floyd Rally In Wilmington

It's unclear if anyone was cited.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:40Published
Windows At Philadelphia City Hall Smashed, Protestors Clash With P olice [Video]

Windows At Philadelphia City Hall Smashed, Protestors Clash With P olice

Large crowds could be seen clashing with police along JFK Boulevard.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

Sunni_in_SoCal

Sunni in SoCal RT @hey_tangie: “J.Cole joins the Market House protest for George Floyd in downtown Fayetteville. Cole is a Fayetteville native, and Floyd… 2 minutes ago

colton_smiff

scoobert doobert RT @HotNewHipHop: J. Cole is taking a stand with protesters in Fayetteville, North Carolina, after the death of George Floyd 👀 https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 J. Cole Joins George Floyd Protestors In Fayetteville, NC https://t.co/9x33jMWowP 9 minutes ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins J. Cole Joins George Floyd Protestors In Fayetteville, NC https://t.co/NQr2sVnwf8 9 minutes ago

dj1gumbo

DJ Gumbo J. Cole Joins George Floyd Protestors In Fayetteville, NC https://t.co/dtipNKkIYP 9 minutes ago

rstreetrad

Real Street Radio J. Cole Joins George Floyd Protestors In Fayetteville, NC, https://t.co/p4fKM27DYz 33 minutes ago