Netflix Bodies Disney+, Amazon Prime + Every Streaming Service Right Now: “To Be Silent Is To Be Complicit, Black Lives Matter”

SOHH Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Netflix Bodies Disney+, Amazon Prime + Every Streaming Service Right Now: “To Be Silent Is To Be Complicit, Black Lives Matter”Streaming giant Netflix is doing the damn thing. The iconic digital entertainment service has come forward to proclaim its support of Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd‘s death at the hands of law enforcement and growing protests across the country. Netflix x BLM On Saturday, Netflix stepped up to promote something other […]

The post Netflix Bodies Disney+, Amazon Prime + Every Streaming Service Right Now: “To Be Silent Is To Be Complicit, Black Lives Matter” appeared first on .
