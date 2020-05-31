Milenge baat karenge, till we meet again: Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan in an emotional note

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday due to a colon infection. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and... 👓 View full article

