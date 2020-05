Kendrick Sampson Films Himself Getting Hit by Baton-Wielding Police Officer During L.A. Protest Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Kendrick Sampson is documenting what is going on at the protests in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old Insecure actor took to Instagram on Saturday (May 30) to share a few videos from the L.A. protests, which is being held to denounce police brutality in the wake of George Floyd‘s death. In the videos, Kendrick recorded the [...] 👓 View full article

