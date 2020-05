Related videos from verified sources Sylvan Park neighbors hold nightly dance party during COVID-19



They haven't missed a beat since lock-down began. "Sometimes we’re like ahh, we’ve gotta go to dance party, but every time we go to dance party we’re like - thank God we went to dance party,".. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:31 Published 1 day ago Join this block's social distance dance party



Every day at 6 p.m., you'll hear music on one Rogers Park block. From 70's funk to the Top 100 hits, these neighbors listen to it all during their social distance dance parties. The neighbors don't.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this 1News #David Guetta Hosts NYC's Largest At-Home Dance Party https://t.co/agxCXYl2J7 #1News #News https://t.co/uKTolok9ky 7 minutes ago David Kisamfu David Guetta Raises Over $450K During NYC's Largest At-Home Dance Party for Coronavirus Relief https://t.co/cFkdy8tPTL 14 minutes ago iboldnews David Guetta Raises Over $450K During NYC's Largest At-Home Dance Party for Coronavirus Relief https://t.co/rivoBCbeAu 14 minutes ago