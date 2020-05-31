Global  

Not Ranveer Singh, he is Stone Cold Singh for John Cena

Mid-Day Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Ranveer Singh had a good laugh after WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena posted a photograph of the Bollywood's livewire, calling him "Stone Cold Singh." In March, Ranveer had shared a photograph where he looked like a zombie and carried dreadlocks. Cena has picked out that image now and, sharing it on his Instagram...
