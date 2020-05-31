When Dharmendra shared screen space with Raj Kapoor; watch video
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Sharing a video of a scene from iconic 70s' film 'Mera Naam Joker,' veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday said that it was his dream to work with legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor. Dharmendra posted the video of the scene from the classic film on Twitter. The video featured him and Raj Kapoor.
