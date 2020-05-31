When Dharmendra shared screen space with Raj Kapoor; watch video

Rishi Kapoor EMOTIONAL Video For Raveena Tandon's Father, PRAISES Him For His Work



Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video of Rishi Kapoor with a beautiful and emotional message of rishi kapoor thanking raveena tandon's father for working with him and making him meet neetu kapoor...

Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 01:19 Published on May 8, 2020