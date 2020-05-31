Lady Gaga Slams Trump as a 'Fool' & 'Racist' in the Wake of George Floyd's Death
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Lady Gaga is not holding back. The 33-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a message regarding the outrage in the country following the death of George Floyd. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths [...]
The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of the President's tweets as promoting violence. The tweet, with an historical connection to Miami, was about protests overnight in Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police...