When Karanvir Malhotra had his fanboy moment after meeting Abhay Deol

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It was a fanboy moment for Karanvir Malhotra when he met Abhay Deol on the sets of the Netflix film, What are the Odds? The youngster recalls seeing Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) when he was in class five and loving Deol's character. The model-turned-actor says Deol has a wacky sense of humour and kept the crew energetic and... 👓 View full article

