Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu shares the first look on father and filmmaker Krishna's birthday

Mid-Day Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
All the die-hard and hardcore fans of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu can rejoice as he has shared the first look of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. What makes the occasion a lot more special is that today, on May 31, his father and filmmaker Krishna, who's also a legendary name, celebrates his birthday. This is a double...
