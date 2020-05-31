Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taika Waititi criticised for 'policing black anger' with 'out of touch' protest tweet

Independent Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Jojo Rabbit appeared to tell police brutality protesters and rioters how to direct their anger
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this