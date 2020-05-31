Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is fighting for racial equality. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share pics of himself at a huge protest against



The post Machine Gun Kelly Joins Huge Protests Against Police Brutality: “Justice Soon” appeared first on . Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is fighting for racial equality. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share pics of himself at a huge protest against police brutality . MGK x Equality Last night, Kelly went to Instagram and shared some must-see moments. The shots feature him surrounded by other peaceful protestors wanting justice for […]The post Machine Gun Kelly Joins Huge Protests Against Police Brutality: “Justice Soon” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

