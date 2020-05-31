Machine Gun Kelly Joins Huge Protests Against Police Brutality: “Justice Soon”
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is fighting for racial equality. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share pics of himself at a huge protest against police brutality. MGK x Equality Last night, Kelly went to Instagram and shared some must-see moments. The shots feature him surrounded by other peaceful protestors wanting justice for […]
