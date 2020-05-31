Chris Wallace: Without George Floyd Video, Isn’t It Likely Those Officers Would Still Be Out on the Street?
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Fox News' *Chris Wallace* questioned this morning whether the officers in the *George Floyd* video would have faced any consequences were it not for the release of the video itself.
The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the streets with large no. of demonstrators gathered in different areas of Minneapolis to protest against...