Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Wallace: Without George Floyd Video, Isn’t It Likely Those Officers Would Still Be Out on the Street?

Mediaite Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Fox News' *Chris Wallace* questioned this morning whether the officers in the *George Floyd* video would have faced any consequences were it not for the release of the video itself.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US

George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US 02:04

 The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the streets with large no. of demonstrators gathered in different areas of Minneapolis to protest against...

Related videos from verified sources

The New York law that keeps police discipline records secret [Video]

The New York law that keeps police discipline records secret

If an unarmed man like George Floyd had been killed in Buffalo or anywhere else in New York State, the public would not know whether any of the police officers had previously been disciplined.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:53Published
Hundreds Arrested After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Spiral Into Chaos [Video]

Hundreds Arrested After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Spiral Into Chaos

Demonstrators clashed with officers and torched NYPD vehicles as they called for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlwaysIdiots

TakeNoPrisoners RT @politvidchannel: Chris Wallace: Without George Floyd Video, Isn’t It Likely Those Officers Would Still Be Out on the Street? https://t… 5 minutes ago