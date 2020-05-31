

Related videos from verified sources The New York law that keeps police discipline records secret



If an unarmed man like George Floyd had been killed in Buffalo or anywhere else in New York State, the public would not know whether any of the police officers had previously been disciplined. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:53 Published 3 hours ago Hundreds Arrested After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Spiral Into Chaos



Demonstrators clashed with officers and torched NYPD vehicles as they called for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:32 Published 4 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this TakeNoPrisoners RT @politvidchannel: Chris Wallace: Without George Floyd Video, Isn’t It Likely Those Officers Would Still Be Out on the Street? https://t… 5 minutes ago