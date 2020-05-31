Global  

NASA Official Hopes for Tom Cruise to Inspire the Next Elon Musk With His Space-Themed Movie

AceShowbiz Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The NASA administrator has high hope for *Tom Cruise*'s next big-screen project which, in collaboration with Tesla founder, will be filmed in the outer space.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: NASA, SpaceX try once again to launch American astronauts to Space Station

NASA, SpaceX try once again to launch American astronauts to Space Station 01:15

 NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from the US soil since 2011 and the first launch of a rocket owned by a private company:...

Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch [Video]

SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch

NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Saturday afternoon, beginning a new era of commercial space flight; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:25Published
SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission [Video]

SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission

Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX has sent two Nasa astronauts into orbit. Video filmed from Titusville in Florida shows the rocket launch. Lift-off took place at Florida's Kennedy Space..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA chief: ‘We want Tom Cruise to inspire kids to be the next Elon Musk’

NASA Administrator James Bridenstine and Elon Musk talk about the unprecedented hype that Tom Cruise’s next movie in space has generated
Hindu

Tom Cruise's Outer Space Movie Finds Director In Doug Liman

Tom Cruise‘s much talked about space movie has found a director. Doug Liman will helm the upcoming flick, Variety reports. He’s previously worked with Tom on...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBC.caHindu

