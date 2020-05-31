Global  

'Having his last name means so much to me': Bindi Irwin keeps surname to honour late father Steve Irwin

ContactMusic Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
 Bindi Irwin is keeping her surname to honour her late father Steve Irwin, and hinted her husband Chandler Powell could become an Irwin too.

