Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory Lanez Calls Out His Famous Friends Telling People To Stop Protesting: “Y’All Not Feeling The Pain Of These People Out There”

SOHH Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Calls Out His Famous Friends Telling People To Stop Protesting: “Y’All Not Feeling The Pain Of These People Out There”Rap crooner Tory Lanez is letting his emotions go public. The hip-hop singer has come forward to speak out on the nationwide protests growing and dominating the country. Tory x Woke Over the past few hours, Lanez has lit up his Twitter page with big statements. Tory even called out his fellow celebrity pals for […]

The post Tory Lanez Calls Out His Famous Friends Telling People To Stop Protesting: “Y’All Not Feeling The Pain Of These People Out There” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard [Video]

Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard

Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:53Published
Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard [Video]

Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard

Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this

carey1485

Liam Carey RT @sohh: Tory Lanez Calls Out His Famous Friends Telling People To Stop Protesting: "Y'All Not Feeling The Pain Of These People Out There"… 31 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Tory Lanez Calls Out His Famous Friends Telling People To Stop Protesting: "Y'All Not Feeling The Pain Of These Peo… https://t.co/bJ4bQJAROW 1 hour ago