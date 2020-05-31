Global  

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passes away

IndiaTimes Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid, who recently composed Salman Khan’s songs ‘Pyaar Karona’ and ‘Bhai Bhai’, passed away today. Reports say that Wajid passed away due to COVID-19.
Giant stone art in Indore salutes police's efforts in COVID-19 battle [Video]

Giant stone art in Indore salutes police's efforts in COVID-19 battle

Indore-based stone artist Wajid Khan brought alive the memories of police officer Devendra Chandravanshi who died fighting COVID-19 battle. He made a massive stone art in Indore to pay tribute to..

From celebrating brotherhood to animated Chulbul Panday!

Salman Khan is said to have worked on his Eid track, Bhai Bhai, till the last-minute. The reason it was released late on Monday night — it was almost midnight....
Mid-Day

basu_smarajit

Smarajit Basu RT @iFaridoon: Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short whi… 26 seconds ago

mohkaysaab

🧍Follows you RT @mohkaysaab: May Allah forgive his sins and grant him jannah. 🤲 https://t.co/c2dDNEG3ty 53 seconds ago

CskShivendra

Shivendra Pandey 🇮🇳 RT @mycityangle: This is news is heartbreaking. Major loss. Wajid Khan, the popular bollywood music director known from the Sajid-Wajid duo… 1 minute ago

sabiahmad77

Sabi Ahmad Music composer Wajid Khan of #Sajid_Wajid fame passes away. May Allah give strength to the family https://t.co/HCjSLY8A9d 2 minutes ago

billaayy_

Malik Fahad RT @TheJaanIbraheem: BREAKING: The voice behind some of the biggest hits. Like Soni De Nakhre (Partner, 2007), Jalwa (Wanted, 2009) Music… 2 minutes ago

theycallmeannu

Anas Khan RT @ZoomTV: #WajidKhan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Sunday night #sajidwajid #restinpeace #PriyankaChopra https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

Rizwanrehman8

Rizwan Ibn Rehman RT @PawniAPandey: Extremely shocked & saddened to hear the loss of Wajid Khan from the brilliant composer duo Sajid-Wajid. May God bless hi… 3 minutes ago

NewsAurChai

News Aur Chai Music composer, Wajid Ali Khan of Sajid-Wajid music duo, passed away. He was 43; the news was confirmed after Salim… https://t.co/qPYybuKz1i 3 minutes ago