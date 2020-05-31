Robert Pattinson Had Absolutely No Idea What Was Happening in 'Tenet' While Filming
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Robert Pattinson was like all of us and didn’t understand what his upcoming movie, Tenet, was all about while filming it. Speaking to Esquire alongside co-star John David Washington, the 34-year-old actor admitted that the plot of the espionage thriller was very confusing to him. “It’s an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris[topher Nolan]’s [...]
Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John David Washington and more star in this new trailer for 'Tenet'. Armed with only one word -- Tenet -- and fighting for the survival of the..
Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 02:59Published
The new trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film "Tenet" starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington is here. Plus, get a sneak peek at Charlize Theron's new Netflix movie "The Old Guard".
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:03Published
