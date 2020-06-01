Global  

Madison Beer Was Tear Gassed at Protest in Santa Monica

Just Jared Jr Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Madison Beer is reveals she was tear gassed at the Black Lives Matter Protest. The 21-year-old singer says she was tear gassed by police while at the protest on Sunday afternoon (May 31) in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madison Beer “LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS [...]
