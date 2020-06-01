Global  

Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez Attend Protest Together in Los Angeles

Just Jared Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez are showing their support at the Black Lives Matter protest. Fans were quick to notice that the 33-year-old Rocketman actor and the 22-year-old Teen Wolf actor are protesting together on Sunday (May 31) in Los Angeles. Both Richard and Froy took to Instagram to share solo photos of themselves at [...]
