Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez Attend Protest Together in Los Angeles

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez are showing their support at the Black Lives Matter protest. Fans were quick to notice that the 33-year-old Rocketman actor and the 22-year-old Teen Wolf actor are protesting together on Sunday (May 31) in Los Angeles. Both Richard and Froy took to Instagram to share solo photos of themselves at [...] 👓 View full article

