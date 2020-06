Christo Dead - Artist of Momumental Works of Art Dies at 84 Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Artist Christo has sadly passed away. Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, who is best known for his monumental environmental artworks, died on Sunday, May 31 at his home in New York, a statement shared on his Twitter revealed. β€œChristo passed away today, on May 31, 2020, at his home in New York City. Christo and Jeanne-Claude have [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

