Bollywood celebrities mourn demise of Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame

Mid-Day Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Bollywood celebrities mourn demise of Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fameIn a jolt to Bollywood, music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away on Monday in a city hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. Wajid Khan's death shocked everyone in the film industry and many Bollywood celebs took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 43

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 43 01:01

 Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at the age of 43. He was suffering from deadly COVID-19. The news of the demise of the veteran singer was revealed by singer Sonu Nigam on Facebook. The Sajid-Wajid duo is known for composing several hit songs for Salman Khan films such as...

