Bollywood celebrities mourn demise of Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame



Related videos from verified sources Bollywood Bhaijaan's 'Being Haangry' distributes ration kits to needy in Mumbai



Amid lockdown, Bollywood Bhaijaan, Salman Khan's 'BEING HAANGRY' food trucks distribute ration kits to the needy people in Mumbai. These ration kits are being distributed from past 2 weeks. Around.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50 Published 2 weeks ago ‘Couldn’t believe…’: Zareen Khan on working with Salman Khan during Veer



Bollywood actor Zareen Khan spoke on her experience with Salman Khan. Zareen said she couldn’t believe that she was working with Salman Khan during her movie Veer. The Bollywood actor was speaking.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:41 Published on May 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Akshay mourns Wajid Khan’s demise Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at the age of 42. The news of his demise was confirmed by Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant on...

IndiaTimes 34 minutes ago



B-town celebs mourn Wajid Khan's demise In a jolt to Bollywood, music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a hospital. The news was confirmed by Music composer Salim Merchant on...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this