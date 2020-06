You Might Like

Tweets about this Rusty Shackleford RT @TMZ: Pratt’s mugshot from her own shoplifting arrest from 2006 quickly went viral after her comments (via @toofab) https://t.co/TkGrAHy… 2 hours ago Brandie McCann RT @TheAshleysRR: Fans of #TheHills demand that Stephanie Pratt is fired for her “shoot the looters” tweet; call her out for her own 2006 s… 5 hours ago DeplorableOne Stephanie Pratt slammed for 'Shoot the Looters' tweet after her own 2006 shoplifting arrest. Well, she's got a goo… https://t.co/i44MhrGMLi 6 hours ago The Ashley Fans of #TheHills demand that Stephanie Pratt is fired for her “shoot the looters” tweet; call her out for her own… https://t.co/OMpX0hH1RX 6 hours ago Gerald Briggs Stephanie Pratt slammed for 'Shoot the Looters' tweet after her own 2006 shoplifting arrest https://t.co/yKmxiEYZrV #FoxNews 7 hours ago Gary Prince You loot...we shoot. Should be our National Moto. Stephanie Pratt slammed for 'Shoot the Looters' tweet after her o… https://t.co/3VYKd0gaec 8 hours ago Stony - Patriat Just so people know we used to do this and 1 store owner in MN did just that. Stephanie Pratt slammed for 'Shoot t… https://t.co/Sx3tgZVsrx 8 hours ago Apoplectic Avocado Armond ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Who blames her? Not me... Stephanie Pratt slammed for 'Shoot the Looters' tweet after her own 2006 shoplifting arre… https://t.co/KcFteoDWuF 8 hours ago