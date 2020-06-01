Global  

Celebs attend Wajid's last rites in Mumbai

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020
Bollywood woke up to the bitter news of famed music composer Wajid Khan’s demise. Salim Merchant had shared on Twitter, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.” Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan and actor Aditya Pancholi were snapped arriving for the last rites of celebrated music composer.
