Sonu sends over 1000 migrants through trains

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Bollywood's real-life hero Sonu Sood is going all out to do his best for the migrant workers. After helping them reach their hometowns in buses and by airlifting stranded people down South as well, Sonu has now come forward to send over 1000 migrants to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in multiple trains.
Video credit: HT Digital Content
