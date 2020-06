Ronit Roy's mask helping US protesters Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





*It was originally posted by the Ronit Roy on Instagram* as an alternative to a face mask to protect against the virus. A... As the stir against racism and police brutality intensifies in the US, a video of Ronit Roy demonstrating how to make a balaclava mask out of a T-shirt is being circulated on Twitter for the protesters.*It was originally posted by the Ronit Roy on Instagram* as an alternative to a face mask to protect against the virus. A 👓 View full article

Tweets about this 247groundnews Ronit Roy’s mask helping US protesters https://t.co/FmLgKkx6gT 1 hour ago riya RONIT ROOOOOY @RonitBoseRoy you're helping protesters with your covid mask tutorial, legend https://t.co/M2T15OThTS 2 days ago