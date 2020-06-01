Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Nicholson allegedly once said Hitler should be 'admired for his determination'

Independent Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Actor's former script reader says he had a 'fondness for tyrants' when she knew him in the 1970s
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Jack Nicholson allegedly once said Hitler should be 'admired for his determination' https://t.co/h5tGZgLcSM 4 days ago

ReelScope

Reel Scope https://t.co/SueBZViCKT Nicholson allegedly once said Hitler should be 'admired for his determination'… https://t.co/An47WAmynL 4 days ago

DarthBalPayer

Jonathan Cowan RT @TheIndyFilm: Jack Nicholson allegedly once said Hitler should be 'admired for his determination' https://t.co/0hKUjHcBHq 5 days ago

RonNahmod

Ron Nahmod RT @Independent: Jack Nicholson allegedly once said Hitler 'should be admired' https://t.co/Bjo8XRb2zU 5 days ago

Independent

The Independent Jack Nicholson allegedly once said Hitler 'should be admired' https://t.co/Bjo8XRb2zU 5 days ago

ImranAhmadMusa2

IMRANTEX_ RT @Independent: Jack Nicholson allegedly once said Hitler should be 'admired for his determination' https://t.co/gJcVLAse8M 5 days ago