You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Car washed away in flash flood in J-K's Poonch



A car washed away in flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The incident took place in Mendhar town. No loss of life has been reported yet. Further details are awaited. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 1 hour ago Police car strikes protester before fleeing



An LAPD police car drives away after hitting at least two protesters while protests continue in the streets of LA. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:23 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this